Sunday Caps Clips: Hart of Darkness

- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), Flyers, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Inquirer, NBCSPhilly, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and BSH.
- One good thing to come out of last night’s game was Alex Ovechkin picking up his 30th goal of the year, tying Mike Gartner for the most 30-goal seasons with 17. [NHL, NBCSW]
- The reverse retros made their final appearance of the season last night, and they’ve been very, very good to #8. [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 70th birthday to Randy Holt, and happy 22nd to Connor McMichael!
