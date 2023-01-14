Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Flyers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s rematch with the Flyers from Vogs and AP, and as always be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Broad Street Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Peter Laviolette took out his rock tumbler, threw the forward lines in there, and let ‘er rip. The results were... something. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Of course, the more important part about yesterday’s practice was the 800+ kids who descended on Medstar to help celebrate Ovechkin’s 800+ goals. Loudly. [NHL, WJLA]
- Seriously, though, this is awesome.
Friday vibes with 802 students at @MedStarIceplex to commemorate Alex Ovechkin surpassing 802 goals. Go, Caps, go @ovi8! @APSHPEAthletics pic.twitter.com/sWxLWfjjBp— Arlington Public Schools (@APSVirginia) January 13, 2023
It's been quite a morning @MedStarIceplex with 800+ students from @APSVirginia celebrating the @Capitals Alex Ovechkin! #Gr800Kids pic.twitter.com/G5yvSDMUhv— MSE Foundation (@MSEFndn) January 13, 2023
- Hear from the coach and the man of the hour after that raucous practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin, Caps365)]
- After a turbulent summer, Sonny Milano found a home in DC, and has thrived. [WaPo, Puck Prose]
- Erik Gustafsson... NHL All Star? [WHN]
- Those pesky underlying stats are looking a little less positive than they have in the past, despite weaker competition. [NoVa Caps]
- Counting down the top four European NHLers of all time (among other notes). [THN]
- Ever wonder what goes into each player’s role during warmups? Turns out some of them are more dangerous than others. [CP]
- Finally, happy 29th birthday to Connor Brown (heal up, buddy!), happy 53rd to Eric Charron, and happy 58th to our pal Alan May!
