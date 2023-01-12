The Noon Number: Hat Trip

7 - Number of players who have drawn three minors in the same game against the Capitals since 2000. Tippett joined this elite club in last night’s game in Philadelphia after drawing three different tripping calls from three different players (Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Dmitry Orlov).

Other triple threats over the last two-plus decades:

Tippett is the only member of this group to have been fouled in the same way three times (although Evgeni Malkin came close, as he was tripped twice and roughed up once).

(Data via NHL.com - note, this list also includes those who drew double-minors on the same infraction or were assigned a matching minors with a Caps player.)