 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Caps Clips: Caps Comeback Proves Tricky

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps comeback falls short, how Backstrom and Wilson’s returns have affected the lineup, an update from Hershey and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington Capitals v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

Loading comments...