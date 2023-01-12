Thursday Caps Clips: Caps Comeback Proves Tricky

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s Washington Capitals loss to the Philadelphia Flyers from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, Athletic ($), NHL, Flyers, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Oshie, Hathaway), WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB, and SB Nation pals Broad Street Hockey.
- Trevor van Riemsdyk, who played in his 500th NHL game last night, and his brother James, who played in his 900th NHL game on Monday, sat down to talk about their paths to the big league. [NBCSW]
- With both Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson back in the lineup, take a look at how their returns have shaken up the line combos. [S+S]
- Vinny Iorio scored his second goal of the season in last night’s Hershey Bears OT loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 45th birthday to Josef Boumedienne and 62nd birthday to Daryl Evans!
