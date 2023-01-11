The Noon Number: Shorthanded Swagger

94.4 - The Capitals’ net penalty-killing percentage over the last eight games, fifth-best over that span (going back to 12/23). The Caps have given up just two power-play goals in the last eight for an overall PK rate of 88.9 (sixth-best), and picked up a shorthanded goal in their win over the Rangers to bring their net score up over 90%.

As always, it helps when the team takes fewer penalties and then can kill the ones they take, and this stretch has been a disciplined one for the Caps. In six of the eight games, they’ve taken fewer than three penalties per game, including two games in which they were nabbed for just a single infraction.