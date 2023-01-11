Alex Ovechkin Reverse Retro Bobblehead

Disclaimer: Yep, we’re compensated for this post.

When the Caps host the Flyers on Saturday night, they’ll be doing so sporting their reverse retro sweaters for the last (scheduled) time this season, trying to push their record while wearing the throwback uniforms to 5-1-1.

Of particular note, those are the kits they wore against Winnipeg on December 23 when Alex Ovechkin scored goal number 802. And now you can score yourself a limited edition Ovi Reverse Retro bobblehead from our pals at FOCO:

Don’t miss out, because these - like the reverse retro jerseys themselves - will be nothing but a fond memory real soon. Order yours here.

Related: 802: The Bobblehead