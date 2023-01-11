Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Flyers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s visit to the City of Brotherly Love from Vogs, Peerless, AP, and FLM, and as always be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Broad Street Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Now that Wilson and Backstrom are back in the lineup, it’s up to Peter Laviolette and friends to find the right combos. [WaPo]
- Laviolette talked about his new-look lines and the reason behind some of his decisions after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video]
- The Caps’ goaltending duo is shaping into one of the best in the biz. [WashTimes]
- Those goalies have played a key role in what is starting to also be one of the best penalty-killing units in the league. [NBCSW]
- It’s been a month-plus of great hockey by the Caps - but are the weagle-clad boys starting to wobble? [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps are delightful weirdos, Part One: the butt taps return!! [WHN]
- The Caps are delightful weirdos, Part Two: hallway hijinx explained. [WHN]
- On Friday, 800 lucky kids from Arlington Public Schools will get to attend a very special practice to cheer on and celebrate Alex Ovechkin’s recent milestone. [ARLNow]
- Finally, happy 61st birthday to Kent Carlson, happy 58th to Tim Bergland, and happy 50th to Ryan Mulhern!
