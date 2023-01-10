The Noon Number: Production Lines

9 - Number of players on the Caps’ roster who are scoring at or above a .5 points-per-game pace so far this season, tied for third-most in the league (among players with a minimum of 21 games played).

LA leads the way with 11 players scoring at least every other game, followed by Boston and Seattle with 10 apiece; the Caps, Sabres and Penguins are right behind with nine each.

Here are the Caps players operating at this pace: