The Noon Number: Production Lines

9 - Number of players on the Caps’ roster who are scoring at or above a .5 points-per-game pace so far this season, tied for third-most in the league (among players with a minimum of 21 games played).
LA leads the way with 11 players scoring at least every other game, followed by Boston and Seattle with 10 apiece; the Caps, Sabres and Penguins are right behind with nine each.
Here are the Caps players operating at this pace:
- Alex Ovechkin (1.12)
- Evgeny Kuznetsov (.86)
- Dylan Strome (.72)
- John Carlson (.7)
- Conor Sheary (.65)
- Sonny Milano (.63)
- Erik Gustafsson (.6)
- Anthony Mantha (.55)
- T.J. Oshie (.5)
Loading comments...