Friday Caps Clips

The ESPN-Hulu-ABC-TNT schedule is out and the Caps will get the national TV treatment 13 times this season, including their stadium series in Raleigh next February. [NHL]

Carl Hagelin took the ice in a non-contact jersey at yesterday’s informal skate for the first time since March, and his teammates could not be more thrilled. [WHN]

Early predictions for Trevor van Riemsdyk’s 2022-23 season... [S&S]

...and previewing the first year in DC for former Blackhawk Henrik Borgstrom. [Peerless]

Best wishes to former Cap Mathieu Perreault, who announced his retirement from the NHL after 13 seasons. [NHL]

Finally, please enjoy Hendrix Lapierre mic’d up at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase earlier this week (except for the hugging a Penguin part). Lapierre Fan Club: ASSEMBLE!

