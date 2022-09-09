 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The national broadcast schedule is released, Hagelin dons a regular jersey and more.

By Becca H
Boston Bruins v Washington Capitals - Game Two Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The ESPN-Hulu-ABC-TNT schedule is out and the Caps will get the national TV treatment 13 times this season, including their stadium series in Raleigh next February. [NHL]
  • Carl Hagelin took the ice in a non-contact jersey at yesterday’s informal skate for the first time since March, and his teammates could not be more thrilled. [WHN]
  • Early predictions for Trevor van Riemsdyk’s 2022-23 season... [S&S]
  • ...and previewing the first year in DC for former Blackhawk Henrik Borgstrom. [Peerless]
  • Best wishes to former Cap Mathieu Perreault, who announced his retirement from the NHL after 13 seasons. [NHL]
  • Finally, please enjoy Hendrix Lapierre mic’d up at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase earlier this week (except for the hugging a Penguin part). Lapierre Fan Club: ASSEMBLE!

Hey guys... this is the final weekend before players in Caps’ jerseys hit the ice in an official capacity!

