Thursday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: season previews, new guys in town, prospect notes and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington Capitals v Ottawa Senators Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Previewing the first season in a Washington Capitals sweater for Connor Brown. [Peerless]
  • Speaking of Connor Brown, he and Dylan Strome have arrived in DC and started attending the Caps’ informal skates. [WHN, RMNB]
  • Some early predictions for Hendrix Lapierre...
  • ...and Erik Gustafsson.
  • 13 of the league’s prospects spilled the beans on their favorite players, the struggles of adjusting to NHL life, big purchases and more. [Athletic ($)]
  • ESPN released their NHL broadcast schedule for this season, and the Capitals will open the season on TNT. [ESPN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Hendrix Lapierre put a lot of work into getting bigger this offseason, so much so that the team told him to slow it down. [WHN, RMNB]
  • Alex Ovechkin should be arriving in Washington today after departing Russia yesterday, according to his agent. [WHN]
  • Finally, happy 32nd birthday to Michal Kempny and 44th birthday to Marco Sturm!

