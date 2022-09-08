Thursday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previewing the first season in a Washington Capitals sweater for Connor Brown. [Peerless]
- Speaking of Connor Brown, he and Dylan Strome have arrived in DC and started attending the Caps’ informal skates. [WHN, RMNB]
- Some early predictions for Hendrix Lapierre...
- ...and Erik Gustafsson.
- 13 of the league’s prospects spilled the beans on their favorite players, the struggles of adjusting to NHL life, big purchases and more. [Athletic ($)]
- ESPN released their NHL broadcast schedule for this season, and the Capitals will open the season on TNT. [ESPN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Hendrix Lapierre put a lot of work into getting bigger this offseason, so much so that the team told him to slow it down. [WHN, RMNB]
- Alex Ovechkin should be arriving in Washington today after departing Russia yesterday, according to his agent. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 32nd birthday to Michal Kempny and 44th birthday to Marco Sturm!
