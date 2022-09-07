Wednesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Which future Cap are we most excited to see become a current Cap? Breaking it all down in our latest Offseason Opinion. [Rink]
- The Caps get the 32 in 32 treatment, with an in-depth look at the season ahead. [NHL (Season Preview, Top Prospects, Fantasy Projections, Three Questions)]
- Hendrix Lapierre joined some of the league’s up-and-coming stars at the NHLPA’s Rookie Showcase out at our very own Medstar this week. [NoVa Caps]
- Making some early predictions for Anthony Mantha’s 2022-23 season... [S&S]
- ...and previewing the season ahead for Nicklas Backstrom (a season in which he hopefully plays). [Peerless]
- Taking a closer look at Caps’ prospect and 2022 draftee Ryan Hofer. [NoVa Caps]
- Can newcomer Dylan Strome be as productive without some of his former ‘Hawks teammates? [S&S]
- Happy 44th birthday to Matt Cooke, and happy 37th to Eric Fehr!
- Finally, here’s Lapierre modeling the new jersey ad... and looking about as thrilled as some of us feel about it.
The NHL jersey ad, as modeled by @Capitals Hendrix Lapierre pic.twitter.com/WZwLSCgeSz— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 6, 2022
