Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes:

By Becca H
/ new
New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Which future Cap are we most excited to see become a current Cap? Breaking it all down in our latest Offseason Opinion. [Rink]
  • The Caps get the 32 in 32 treatment, with an in-depth look at the season ahead. [NHL (Season Preview, Top Prospects, Fantasy Projections, Three Questions)]
  • Hendrix Lapierre joined some of the league’s up-and-coming stars at the NHLPA’s Rookie Showcase out at our very own Medstar this week. [NoVa Caps]
  • Making some early predictions for Anthony Mantha’s 2022-23 season... [S&S]
  • ...and previewing the season ahead for Nicklas Backstrom (a season in which he hopefully plays). [Peerless]
  • Taking a closer look at Caps’ prospect and 2022 draftee Ryan Hofer. [NoVa Caps]
  • Can newcomer Dylan Strome be as productive without some of his former ‘Hawks teammates? [S&S]
  • Happy 44th birthday to Matt Cooke, and happy 37th to Eric Fehr!
  • Finally, here’s Lapierre modeling the new jersey ad... and looking about as thrilled as some of us feel about it.

