Tuesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- With some of the Eastern Conference’s previous powerhouses starting to age, could there be a changing of the guard at the top? [NoVa Caps]
- Predictions for Zach Fucale, Nick Jensen, and the team’s top offensive talents. [S&S (Fucale, Jensen, top-5 goal scorers)]
- Ranking the NHL’s teams by tiers, with a focus on the top 16. [The Score]
- Three storylines to follow for the Caps in 2022-23. [THW]
- Continuing a look at the Caps’ rookie class from last season - more specifically, the curious case of one Connor McMichael. [Peerless]
- How toasty is the seat under Darcy Kuemper, the newly inked Cup-winning goalie for the Capitals? [THN]
