Tuesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Predictions and power rankings for the season ahead, judging the hotness of the seat under newly signed goalie Darcy Kuemper and more.

By Becca H
/ new
NHL: JAN 20 Capitals at Bruins Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • With some of the Eastern Conference’s previous powerhouses starting to age, could there be a changing of the guard at the top? [NoVa Caps]
  • Predictions for Zach Fucale, Nick Jensen, and the team’s top offensive talents. [S&S (Fucale, Jensen, top-5 goal scorers)]
  • Ranking the NHL’s teams by tiers, with a focus on the top 16. [The Score]
  • Three storylines to follow for the Caps in 2022-23. [THW]
  • Continuing a look at the Caps’ rookie class from last season - more specifically, the curious case of one Connor McMichael. [Peerless]
  • How toasty is the seat under Darcy Kuemper, the newly inked Cup-winning goalie for the Capitals? [THN]

