Monday Caps Clips

- Don’t miss the latest WHN mailbag that looks at the upcoming season for the Washington Capitals. [WHN]
- Catch up on the latest Capitals’ prospect news from the last week. [NoVa Caps]
- Washington prospect Haakon Hanelt will miss the start of the QMJHL season for an excellent reason: trying to prove himself at the Capitals’ training camp this month. [WHN]
- When training camp starts, make sure you’re not sleeping on Vincent Iorio. [WHN]
- Early 2022-2023 season predictions for a handful of Caps: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, Charlie Lindgren, and Connor Brown.
- Each NHL team could have an X-factor this upcoming season, so make sure you know these names. [NoVa Caps]
- Which player is in the hot seat for the Caps this season? [THN]
- In case you missed it, Darcy Kuemper revealed his new Capitals goalie mask this weekend. [WHN, RMNB]
- According to his agent, Alex Ovechkin will be returning to DC in the next few days. [WHN, RMNB]
- Speaking of the Great 8, Alex and Sergei Ovechkin participated in a ceremonial puck drop for Dynamo Moscow’s season opener before walking a red carpet this weekend. [NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB]
- Ever wondered which NHL’ers have ties to the DMV? Wonder no more! [NoVa Caps]
- Former Cap Alexander Semin was named president of VHL’s Sokol in Krasnoyarsk this weekend. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 57th birthday to Mark Ferner!
