Monday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: season predictions for players and teams, prospect news, players with ties to the DMV and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new
New York Islanders v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Don’t miss the latest WHN mailbag that looks at the upcoming season for the Washington Capitals. [WHN]
  • Catch up on the latest Capitals’ prospect news from the last week. [NoVa Caps]
  • Washington prospect Haakon Hanelt will miss the start of the QMJHL season for an excellent reason: trying to prove himself at the Capitals’ training camp this month. [WHN]
  • When training camp starts, make sure you’re not sleeping on Vincent Iorio. [WHN]
  • Early 2022-2023 season predictions for a handful of Caps: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, Charlie Lindgren, and Connor Brown.
  • Each NHL team could have an X-factor this upcoming season, so make sure you know these names. [NoVa Caps]
  • Which player is in the hot seat for the Caps this season? [THN]
  • In case you missed it, Darcy Kuemper revealed his new Capitals goalie mask this weekend. [WHN, RMNB]
  • According to his agent, Alex Ovechkin will be returning to DC in the next few days. [WHN, RMNB]
  • Speaking of the Great 8, Alex and Sergei Ovechkin participated in a ceremonial puck drop for Dynamo Moscow’s season opener before walking a red carpet this weekend. [NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB]
  • Ever wondered which NHL’ers have ties to the DMV? Wonder no more! [NoVa Caps]
  • Former Cap Alexander Semin was named president of VHL’s Sokol in Krasnoyarsk this weekend. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 57th birthday to Mark Ferner!

