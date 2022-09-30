Friday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Red Wings Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s battle with the Wings from Vogs and NBCSW, and if you’re so inclined, catch up on all the Detroit news from our SB Nation partners over at Winging it in Motown.
- Hear from the coach and a couple of his charges after yesterday’s camp day. [Caps video (Laviolette, Johansson, Eller)]
- Dylan Strome is already starting to get serious looks as the team’s second-line center, pushing Connor McMichael to the fourth line (for now)... [WHN, NBCSW]
- ...but don’t read too much into that positioning for McMichael. For now. [WHN]
- Speaking of the kid, what would a good sophomore outing look like for young Connor? [S&S]
- Previewing the season ahead for defenseman Martin Fehervary. [Peerless]
- Lars Eller had a very tough 2021-22 season; this year, though, he’s ready to put that behind him and have a bounceback campaign. [WHN]
- A couple of additional season previews of the Caps. [The Athletic ($), Daily Faceoff]
- Alex Ovechkin is in line for a couple of big milestones that are definitely within his reach this season. [The Score]
- Get a closer look at the new mask created for Darcy Kuemper to go with his new Caps’ threads. [WUSA9]
- Finally, look at these handsome lads. Best-looking team in the league, hands down.
America's Next #ALLCAPS Model— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 29, 2022
Be on the lookout for a limited run of our lifestyle publication, W Magazine. Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/kbKH9waCVq
