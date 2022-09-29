Thursday Caps Clips: New Guys Fly High

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s preseason win in Philly from Vogs, Caps video (Strome, recap), WaPo, NBCSW, NBCSPhilly, Inquirer, WHN, NoVa Caps, and BSH.
- The Caps have opened camp with a shared feeling of discontent over their recent first-round playoff exits. [NBCSW]
- That discontent is largely because they believe that, even with their aging core, they can make another run at a Cup. [WashTimes]
- Aliaksei Protas got a taste of NHL action last year; now, after putting in the work this summer, Protas has his sights set on a full-time spot. [WHN]
- Previewing the season ahead for John Carlson and Tom Wilson... [Peerless (Carlson, Wilson)]
- ...and previewing the season ahead for the jam-packed Metropolitan Division. [Sportsnet]
- Looking at some ways to assess the value of different players. [NoVa Caps]
- Former Cap Chris Clark has been named the GM of the 2023 US Men’s National Team, overseeing the squad that will head to next spring’s IIHF World Championships. [CBJ]
- Finally, happy 58th birthday to John Tucker, and happy 72nd to Rolf Edberg!
