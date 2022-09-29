 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Caps Clips: New Guys Fly High

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps even up their preseason record with a win in Philly, the newest Caps shine in their preseason debut and more.

By Becca H
/ new
NHL: SEP 28 Capitals at Flyers Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s preseason win in Philly from Vogs, Caps video (Strome, recap), WaPo, NBCSW, NBCSPhilly, Inquirer, WHN, NoVa Caps, and BSH.
  • The Caps have opened camp with a shared feeling of discontent over their recent first-round playoff exits. [NBCSW]
  • That discontent is largely because they believe that, even with their aging core, they can make another run at a Cup. [WashTimes]
  • Aliaksei Protas got a taste of NHL action last year; now, after putting in the work this summer, Protas has his sights set on a full-time spot. [WHN]
  • Previewing the season ahead for John Carlson and Tom Wilson... [Peerless (Carlson, Wilson)]
  • ...and previewing the season ahead for the jam-packed Metropolitan Division. [Sportsnet]
  • Looking at some ways to assess the value of different players. [NoVa Caps]
  • Former Cap Chris Clark has been named the GM of the 2023 US Men’s National Team, overseeing the squad that will head to next spring’s IIHF World Championships. [CBJ]
  • Finally, happy 58th birthday to John Tucker, and happy 72nd to Rolf Edberg!

