14 - Number of days remaining until the start of the Capitals’ 2022-23 season. But it’s also...

...the number of goals scored by Garnet Hathaway last year, surpassing his previous career high (set back in 2018-19 with the Flames) of 11 goals. His total last year was actually just one goal less than his total from the previous two seasons combined. He also established a new high in points, cracking the 20-point mark for the first time in his seven-year career.