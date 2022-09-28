Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Flyers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look ahead at this season for Washington Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome. [Peerless]
- Updates from yesterday’s practice from WHN, Caps video (Coach Laviolette, Jensen, Gustafsson, and Oshie), NoVa Caps, and RMNB (and again).
- New guy Erik Gustafsson is looking like an early lock for a third-pair role on the blue line. [WaPo ($)]
- What could this season have in store for Washington? [NHL]
- The Caps’ blue line remains almost the same from last season, but the changes that have been made could make a huge difference. [NBCSW]
- The Capitals announced their 2022-2023 promotional schedule yesterday, and they have some killer giveaways on the calendar. [Caps]
- What are some of the biggest questions facing the Capitals in training camp? [RMNB]
- The Caps are feeling good with Darcy Kuemper in net. [NBCSW]
- According to T.J. Oshie, Dylan Strome gives off Evgeny Kuznetsov vibes on the ice. [WHN]
- Where does GM Brian MacLellan think the Capitals stand in the NHL hierarchy? [NBCSW]
- Peter Laviolette III, who participated in the Capitals’ development and rookie camps, signed with Pittsburgh’s ECHL affiliate yesterday and will play his first season of professional hockey. [WHN]
- An international hockey academy named after Alex Ovechkin is reportedly being built in Moscow. [NoVa Caps]
- The NHL salary cap could apparently jump quite a bit over the next three seasons. [Sportsnet]
- Finally, happy 69th birthday to Doug Gibson and happy 40th birthday to Dustin Penner!
