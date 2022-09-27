 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Caps Clips: And Then There Were 62...

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps make their first round of training camp cuts, a season preview for a short king, filling gaps in the lineup and more.

By Alex Ervin
New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Previewing this season for Short King Conor Sheary. [Peerless]
  • The Washington Capitals made their first cuts of training camp yesterday, sending six players back to their respective junior teams. [Caps, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
  • The Caps and MedStar Health announced a rally towel design contest yesterday, so get those creative juices flowing! [Caps]
  • With Nicklas Backstrom out of the lineup, Connor McMichael is ready to make his case for 2C. [WaPo ($)]
  • Speaking of, the Caps still aren’t quite sure how to divvy up the minutes Backstrom and Tom Wilson won’t be playing. [NBCSW]
  • What does “The Art of Fighting” mean to NHL players these days? [WHN]
  • Martin Fehervary was the the team leader in hits last season, and he is already showing more of the same this season. [NoVa Caps]
  • New netminder Charlie Lindgren goes in depth about his laceless skates and the rest of his equipment setup. [WHN]
  • Is a Lars Eller trade likely before the season begins? [S+S]
  • The Metro Division is stacked this year, so where do the Capitals rank right now? [Puck Prose]
  • Finally, happy 64th birthday to Paul Mulvey!

