Tuesday Caps Clips: And Then There Were 62...

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previewing this season for Short King Conor Sheary. [Peerless]
- The Washington Capitals made their first cuts of training camp yesterday, sending six players back to their respective junior teams. [Caps, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- The Caps and MedStar Health announced a rally towel design contest yesterday, so get those creative juices flowing! [Caps]
- With Nicklas Backstrom out of the lineup, Connor McMichael is ready to make his case for 2C. [WaPo ($)]
- Speaking of, the Caps still aren’t quite sure how to divvy up the minutes Backstrom and Tom Wilson won’t be playing. [NBCSW]
- What does “The Art of Fighting” mean to NHL players these days? [WHN]
- Martin Fehervary was the the team leader in hits last season, and he is already showing more of the same this season. [NoVa Caps]
- New netminder Charlie Lindgren goes in depth about his laceless skates and the rest of his equipment setup. [WHN]
- Is a Lars Eller trade likely before the season begins? [S+S]
- The Metro Division is stacked this year, so where do the Capitals rank right now? [Puck Prose]
- Finally, happy 64th birthday to Paul Mulvey!
