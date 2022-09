15 - Number of days remaining until the start of the Capitals’ 2022-23 season. But it’s also...

...the Capitals’ net power-play percentage last season (15.2%, to be exact), which put them in the bottom third of the League in 2021-22. The Caps had a sub-20% power play overall in 2021-22 at just 18.8%, which is tied for their fifth-lowest overall since the start of the Alex Ovechkin era - and while they scored 48 goals, they also gave up a whopping nine shorthanded goals.