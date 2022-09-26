Monday Caps Clips: Caps Hockey Is Back

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from yesterday afternoon’s preseason OT loss to the Buffalo Sabres from WaPo ($), NHL, Sabres, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Fucale, McMichael), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, and S+S.
- The Washington Capitals have an opening at 2C this season, and Connor McMichael is ready to fight for it. [WHN, NoVa Caps (with bonus Fucale content)]
- A fun storyline from yesterday’s game: a bit of brotherly competition for Peyton and Dru Krebs. [RMNB]
- A Q&A with Darcy Kuemper, featuring thoughts on his day with the Stanley Cup, his favorite music, and more. [Athletic ($)]
- Washington prospect Alexander Suzdalev is apparently a big fan of trick shots. [RMNB]
- Finally, happy 42nd birthday to the one and only Brooks Orpik!
