16 - Number of days remaining until the start of the Capitals’ 2022-23 season. But it’s also...

...the number of power-play goals scored by Alex Ovechkin last season, which is tied for his fourth-lowest total in a full 82-game season. Unfortunately that’s not what he needs right now, as he continues his quest to catch Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky’s goal totals - and it’s hurting the team’s overall power play effectiveness (or vice versa).