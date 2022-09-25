 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Sabres Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps open their preseason slate with a visit from the Sabres, Lindgren is ready to be a full-time NHLer, and more.

By Becca H
Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • It’s (preseason) game day!! The Caps will be playing host to the Sabres in a matinee preseason opener later today - and you can catch it on NBCSW! [Caps, WHN]
  • (It’ll probably be more fun than the football. Just saying.)
  • Updates from camp yesterday. [Caps video (Laviolette, Lindgren, Dowd, Rinkside Update/McMichael), NoVa Caps (and again)]
  • In case you weren’t already, keep an eye on that Hendrix Lapierre kid. But you were already, right? [S&S]
  • Charlie Lindgren has flown under the radar a bit since his arrival in DC, but he’s ready to make the leap to full-time NHL goaltender. [WaPo, WHN]
  • After stops in New Jersey, Boston, Buffalo and Seattle, Marcus Johansson is back where his career began - and ready to try and win in the city he still considers home. [WHN]
  • How lucky do the Caps have to get to lift the Cup again next spring? [S&S]
  • Happy 45th birthday to Alexandre Volchkov!
  • Finally, new guy Connor Brown seems to be fitting in just fine with the squad:

