Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Sabres Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- It’s (preseason) game day!! The Caps will be playing host to the Sabres in a matinee preseason opener later today - and you can catch it on NBCSW! [Caps, WHN]
- (It’ll probably be more fun than the football. Just saying.)
- Updates from camp yesterday. [Caps video (Laviolette, Lindgren, Dowd, Rinkside Update/McMichael), NoVa Caps (and again)]
- In case you weren’t already, keep an eye on that Hendrix Lapierre kid. But you were already, right? [S&S]
- Charlie Lindgren has flown under the radar a bit since his arrival in DC, but he’s ready to make the leap to full-time NHL goaltender. [WaPo, WHN]
- After stops in New Jersey, Boston, Buffalo and Seattle, Marcus Johansson is back where his career began - and ready to try and win in the city he still considers home. [WHN]
- How lucky do the Caps have to get to lift the Cup again next spring? [S&S]
- Happy 45th birthday to Alexandre Volchkov!
- Finally, new guy Connor Brown seems to be fitting in just fine with the squad:
