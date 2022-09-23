Friday Caps Clips: Welcome, Campers!

Your savory breakfast link:
- Wrapping up our four-part preview of the 2022-23 Caps with some general thoughts on the season ahead. [Rink]
- Camp is officially underway! [Caps, WaPo, AP, WHN]
- The GM and head coach gave their first updates of camp, including injury news and thoughts on Day 1. [Caps video (MacLellan, Laviolette)]
- A lot of familiar faces and one brand new one also chatted with the media after their first day. [Caps video (Ovechkin, Backstrom, Wilson, Oshie, Eller, Kuemper, Carlson)]
- The Nicklas Backstrom update we’ve all been waiting for, even with a tinge of optimism. [WaPo, NHL]
- The Caps still feel the sting of playoff losses, and are hungry to get back on a winning track. [WHN, WashTimes]
- Breaking down the training camp roster and making some predictions about the upcoming season. [S&S]
- Alex Ovechkin isn’t worried about catching Gordie Howe or even Wayne Gretzky; he wants another shot at a Cup. [NHL]
- He may not be worried about it, but it’s on all of our minds - and it’s a big storyline heading into this year’s camp. [S&S]
- Previewing the season ahead for T.J. Oshie... [Peerless]
- ...and early predictions for Garnet Hathaway. [S&S]
- The first Super 16 rankings are in, and the Caps... made the cut. Barely. But whatever. [NHL]
- Three burning questions the Caps have to answer this preseason. [S&S]
- Finally, happy 71st birthday to Milan Novy!
