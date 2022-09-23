 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Caps Clips: Welcome, Campers!

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The gang is back, skating, and talking to the media as the first on-ice day of training camp is in the books.

By Becca H
/ new
Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals - Game Three Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast link:

  • Wrapping up our four-part preview of the 2022-23 Caps with some general thoughts on the season ahead. [Rink]
  • Camp is officially underway! [Caps, WaPo, AP, WHN]
  • The GM and head coach gave their first updates of camp, including injury news and thoughts on Day 1. [Caps video (MacLellan, Laviolette)]
  • A lot of familiar faces and one brand new one also chatted with the media after their first day. [Caps video (Ovechkin, Backstrom, Wilson, Oshie, Eller, Kuemper, Carlson)]
  • The Nicklas Backstrom update we’ve all been waiting for, even with a tinge of optimism. [WaPo, NHL]
  • The Caps still feel the sting of playoff losses, and are hungry to get back on a winning track. [WHN, WashTimes]
  • Breaking down the training camp roster and making some predictions about the upcoming season. [S&S]
  • Alex Ovechkin isn’t worried about catching Gordie Howe or even Wayne Gretzky; he wants another shot at a Cup. [NHL]
  • He may not be worried about it, but it’s on all of our minds - and it’s a big storyline heading into this year’s camp. [S&S]
  • Previewing the season ahead for T.J. Oshie... [Peerless]
  • ...and early predictions for Garnet Hathaway. [S&S]
  • The first Super 16 rankings are in, and the Caps... made the cut. Barely. But whatever. [NHL]
  • Three burning questions the Caps have to answer this preseason. [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 71st birthday to Milan Novy!

Loading comments...