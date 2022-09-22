Thursday Caps Clips: First Day of Camp, First Day of Camp!

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previewing the season in net for the Washington Capitals. [Rink]
- Some early season predictions for Nic Dowd... [S+S]
- ...and predictions for former Blackhawks Dylan Strome, Henrik Borgstrom, and Erik Gustafsson. [Puck Prose]
- Training camp kicks off today, and here’s everything you need to know. [WHN]
- Yesterday was the Capitals’ in-house media day, and the content does not disappoint. [NoVa Caps, WHN, RMNB]
- The Metropolitan Division is stacked this season, but here are three ways the Caps can win it. [S+S]
- If you attend games at Capital One Arena, a big change is coming to the in-game experience: there will be no live organ music this season. [WaPo ($), RMNB, S+S]
- Keeping injuries to a minimum is going to be vital for Washington this season. [S+S]
- Get to know Capitals’ defensive prospect Vincent Iorio, one of the happiest guys on ice. [WHN]
- Goalie prospect Chase Clark is reportedly dealing with injury issues coming into this season. [NoVa Caps]
- Make sure you familiarize yourself with the Capitals prospects playing in the CHL this season, because there are some key names to watch. [CHL]
- Finally, happy 63rd birthday to Harvie Pocza!
