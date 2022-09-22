 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Caps Clips: First Day of Camp, First Day of Camp!

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: previewing this season in net, kicking off training camp, checking in on a few prospects and more.

By Alex Ervin
Washington Capitals v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

  • Previewing the season in net for the Washington Capitals. [Rink]
  • Some early season predictions for Nic Dowd... [S+S]
  • ...and predictions for former Blackhawks Dylan Strome, Henrik Borgstrom, and Erik Gustafsson. [Puck Prose]
  • Training camp kicks off today, and here’s everything you need to know. [WHN]
  • Yesterday was the Capitals’ in-house media day, and the content does not disappoint. [NoVa Caps, WHN, RMNB]
  • The Metropolitan Division is stacked this season, but here are three ways the Caps can win it. [S+S]
  • If you attend games at Capital One Arena, a big change is coming to the in-game experience: there will be no live organ music this season. [WaPo ($), RMNB, S+S]
  • Keeping injuries to a minimum is going to be vital for Washington this season. [S+S]
  • Get to know Capitals’ defensive prospect Vincent Iorio, one of the happiest guys on ice. [WHN]
  • Goalie prospect Chase Clark is reportedly dealing with injury issues coming into this season. [NoVa Caps]
  • Make sure you familiarize yourself with the Capitals prospects playing in the CHL this season, because there are some key names to watch. [CHL]
  • Finally, happy 63rd birthday to Harvie Pocza!

