22 - Number of days remaining until the start of the Capitals’ 2022-23 season. But it’s also...

...the number of times the Caps trailed after the first period last season, which was tied for the fifth-fewest in the league. Three other teams - St. Louis, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh - also checked in with only 22 such games, with Carolina (20), Toronto (19), Colorado (17) and Calgary (13) the only teams to fall behind fewer times in the first period than that group.