Friday Caps Clips

- Gauging the Metropolitan Division, which should prove to be quite the challenge - as usual - for our Caps. [The Athletic ($)]
- Early predictions for the Caps’ new netminder and Stanley Cup champ, Darcy Kuemper. [S&S]
- Taking a closer look at the Caps’ roster as it stands today - the strengths, weaknesses, and question marks that remain. [NBCSW]
- The biggest question facing the Caps heading into the 2022-23 season. [S&S]
- If you can, please take a few minutes to read this important story about Leah Hextall’s tough experience in her first season calling games for ESPN - because sexism is still alive and well in our beloved sport, and we need to talk about it. [The Athletic ($)]
- (Somewhat related, Kelly Chase is a sexist, anti-vaxxer moron. Happy Friday!)
- Happy 73rd birthday to Michel Belhumeur, happy 65th to Bobby “K.O.” Gould, happy 57th to Kevin Miller, happy 46th to Ivan Majesky, and happy 31st to Garrett Mitchell!
- Finally, congratulations to the absolute legend, Hilary Knight, on setting a new IIHF world championship scoring record in Team USA’s 12-1 win over Hungary yesterday! Bad. Ass. [ESPN]
