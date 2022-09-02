 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: A closer look at the Caps’ roster and the division that could give this roster fits this season, what to expect from Kuemper in 2022-23 and more.

By Becca H
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington Capitals v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Gauging the Metropolitan Division, which should prove to be quite the challenge - as usual - for our Caps. [The Athletic ($)]
  • Early predictions for the Caps’ new netminder and Stanley Cup champ, Darcy Kuemper. [S&S]
  • Taking a closer look at the Caps’ roster as it stands today - the strengths, weaknesses, and question marks that remain. [NBCSW]
  • The biggest question facing the Caps heading into the 2022-23 season. [S&S]
  • If you can, please take a few minutes to read this important story about Leah Hextall’s tough experience in her first season calling games for ESPN - because sexism is still alive and well in our beloved sport, and we need to talk about it. [The Athletic ($)]
  • (Somewhat related, Kelly Chase is a sexist, anti-vaxxer moron. Happy Friday!)
  • Happy 73rd birthday to Michel Belhumeur, happy 65th to Bobby “K.O.” Gould, happy 57th to Kevin Miller, happy 46th to Ivan Majesky, and happy 31st to Garrett Mitchell!
  • Finally, congratulations to the absolute legend, Hilary Knight, on setting a new IIHF world championship scoring record in Team USA’s 12-1 win over Hungary yesterday! Bad. Ass. [ESPN]

Loading comments...