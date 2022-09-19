 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Caps Clips: Young Blood

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: season previews for Ant Man and AJF, plenty of rookie notes and more.

By Alex Ervin
New York Islanders v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Previewing the 2022-2023 season for Anthony Mantha... [Peerless]
  • ...and making some early predictions for Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. [S+S]
  • Notes from Day 3 of the Washington Capitals rookie camp this weekend. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • Todd Nelson, the new head coach of the Hershey Bears, is excited to get going in the Capitals’ system. [NoVa Caps]
  • Rookie Haakon Hanelt has been getting a bit of confidence help from fellow young guns Hendrix Lapierre and Vincent Iorio. [WHN]
  • Goalie prospect Clay Stevenson is ready to take the next step in his professional hockey career. [NoVa Caps]
  • This offseason was more of a reload than a rebuild, but that could change next year. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 61st birthday to Don Beaupre!

