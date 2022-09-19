Monday Caps Clips: Young Blood

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previewing the 2022-2023 season for Anthony Mantha... [Peerless]
- ...and making some early predictions for Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. [S+S]
- Notes from Day 3 of the Washington Capitals rookie camp this weekend. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Todd Nelson, the new head coach of the Hershey Bears, is excited to get going in the Capitals’ system. [NoVa Caps]
- Rookie Haakon Hanelt has been getting a bit of confidence help from fellow young guns Hendrix Lapierre and Vincent Iorio. [WHN]
- Goalie prospect Clay Stevenson is ready to take the next step in his professional hockey career. [NoVa Caps]
- This offseason was more of a reload than a rebuild, but that could change next year. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 61st birthday to Don Beaupre!
