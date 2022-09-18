Sunday Caps Clips: Future Thoughts

Your savory breakfast links:
- Get a season preview of the Caps from the internationa perspective. [NHL.de, NHL.sv, NHL.fi, NHL.sk]
- Updates from Day 2 of Rookie Camp out at Medstar. [WHN]
- 2022 draftee Alexander Suzdalev is at camp this week, and talks about the path that led him from Russia to DC. [WHN]
- Martin Fehervary isn’t settling for a strong rookie campaign; he wants to be better. [NHL.sk]
- Apparently the Caps were unhappy about having missed out on one sexual predator and have decided to sniff around another one. Cool. [THW]
- Early predictions for what the 2022-23 season could hold for Short King Conor Sheary... [S&S]
- ...and previewing the upcoming campaign for Evgeny Kuznetsov and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. [Peerless (Kuznetsov, AJF)]
- Which players - current and future - should you be keeping an eye on this fall? [S&S (current, future)]
- Now 37, the Caps’ captain is looking to join rare company (for a change) and perhaps do something no NHLer has ever done after the age of 37. [NBCSW]
- Ranking the NHL’s top defensemen. [Sports Unfold]
- Live hockey is just around the corner - here are the top 3 home games to get pumped for in 2022-23. [S&S]
- Finally, happy 56th birthday to Tom Chorske!
