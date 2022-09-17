Saturday Caps Clips: Darcy Party

Your savory breakfast links:
- Updates from Day 1 of Rookie Camp, with Vincent Iorio, Alexander Suzdalev and of course, Hendrix Lapierre, hitting the ice with their fellow Caps’ prospects. [WHN]
- Meanwhile it was off to Vegas for newcomer Darcy Kuemper, who was representing in Caps’ red during this year’s player media tour. [NBCSW]
- Kuemper has high expectations heading into his first season in DC, but his backup, Charlie Lindgren, also needs to have a good season for the Caps. [S&S]
- Caps legend Calle Johansson shares stories from his illustrious NHL and international hockey career. [Expressen]
- The Caps’ blueline is probably pretty well set, but there are some “fringe” guys who could make some noise in camp. [NoVa Caps]
- Early predictions for the Great Dane himself, Lars Eller, in the upcoming season. [S&S]
- Finally, happy 37th birthday to the ageless GOAT... Alex Ovechkin.
