Saturday Caps Clips: Darcy Party

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Kuemper hits the media circuit, the rookies hit the ice, Calle Jo strolls down memory lane and more.

By Becca H
2022 Player Media Tour Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Updates from Day 1 of Rookie Camp, with Vincent Iorio, Alexander Suzdalev and of course, Hendrix Lapierre, hitting the ice with their fellow Caps’ prospects. [WHN]
  • Meanwhile it was off to Vegas for newcomer Darcy Kuemper, who was representing in Caps’ red during this year’s player media tour. [NBCSW]
  • Kuemper has high expectations heading into his first season in DC, but his backup, Charlie Lindgren, also needs to have a good season for the Caps. [S&S]
  • Caps legend Calle Johansson shares stories from his illustrious NHL and international hockey career. [Expressen]
  • The Caps’ blueline is probably pretty well set, but there are some “fringe” guys who could make some noise in camp. [NoVa Caps]
  • Early predictions for the Great Dane himself, Lars Eller, in the upcoming season. [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 37th birthday to the ageless GOAT... Alex Ovechkin.

