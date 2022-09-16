Friday Caps Clips: Familiar Faces Abound

Your savory breakfast links:
- Part II of our Top 25 Under 25 for this season dropped yesterday, covering numbers ten through six on the list. [Rink]
- Previewing the upcoming season for Marcus Johansson. [Peerless, S+S]
- Notes from yesterday’s Washington Capitals informal skate, including a few new faces. [WHN (and again)]
- You know the big-name Washington prospects, but here are a few other guys to keep an eye on. [NoVa Caps]
- New Caps netminder Charlie Lindgren debuted his new Caps gear at yesterday’s informal skate. [WHN]
- Washington’s other goalie, other new guy Darcy Kuemper, was not as yesterday’s informal skate for good reason: he was attending the NHL Player Media Tour in Vegas. [NoVa Caps, WHN]
- Braden Holtby can say one thing for sure right now: DC is his home. [RMNB]
- The Capitals missed over 1,000 due to injury in the 2021-2022 season, which was tenth-most in the league. [WHN]
- If road games are your thing, here are three of the best on the schedule this season. [S+S]
- Happy 33rd birthday to Stanley Cup champion and tortoise dad Braden Holtby, and a big happy birthday to Anthony Mantha, who turns 28 today!
Finally, happy Hispanic Heritage Month, Caps fans!
The Washington Capitals are excited to be a part of observing Hispanic Heritage Month through education and celebration!— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 15, 2022
¡Los Washington Capitals están felices de ser parte de la celebración del Mes de la Herencia Hispana a través de la educación y la celebración! pic.twitter.com/F79L100bX0
