 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Caps Clips: Familiar Faces Abound

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: informal skates getting more crowded, looking at more young guns and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new
Washington Capitals v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Part II of our Top 25 Under 25 for this season dropped yesterday, covering numbers ten through six on the list. [Rink]
  • Previewing the upcoming season for Marcus Johansson. [Peerless, S+S]
  • Notes from yesterday’s Washington Capitals informal skate, including a few new faces. [WHN (and again)]
  • You know the big-name Washington prospects, but here are a few other guys to keep an eye on. [NoVa Caps]
  • New Caps netminder Charlie Lindgren debuted his new Caps gear at yesterday’s informal skate. [WHN]
  • Washington’s other goalie, other new guy Darcy Kuemper, was not as yesterday’s informal skate for good reason: he was attending the NHL Player Media Tour in Vegas. [NoVa Caps, WHN]
  • Braden Holtby can say one thing for sure right now: DC is his home. [RMNB]
  • The Capitals missed over 1,000 due to injury in the 2021-2022 season, which was tenth-most in the league. [WHN]
  • If road games are your thing, here are three of the best on the schedule this season. [S+S]
  • Happy 33rd birthday to Stanley Cup champion and tortoise dad Braden Holtby, and a big happy birthday to Anthony Mantha, who turns 28 today!

Finally, happy Hispanic Heritage Month, Caps fans!

Loading comments...