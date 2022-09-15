 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Caps Clips: Welcome, Rookie Campers!

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps announce the roster and schedule for this week’s rookie camp, examining the team’s potential problems up the middle and more.

By Becca H
/ new
New York Rangers v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Breaking down the roster for this weekend’s rookie camp, which gets underway today, with on-ice sessions beginning tomorrow. [Caps, WHN, S&S]
  • One of the names on the roster may not be familiar to fans... yet. But in a week or two, it could be. [NoVa Caps]
  • Taking one more look back at the impact of last year’s rookie crew on the Caps’ lineup. [NBCSW]
  • The Caps are about to head into Season 18 of the Alex Ovechkin Era - and it could be a year of transition for the organization. [NoVa Caps]
  • With Nicklas Backstrom on the sidelines indefinitely, the Caps - for the first time in a long time - have some questions at center. [S&S]
  • Previewing the season ahead for Garnet Hathaway. [Peerless]
  • Finally, raise a glass to the memory of Ken Houston, who would have been 69 today.

Loading comments...