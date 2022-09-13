 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Another key piece joins the informal skates as training camp draws closer, previewing the season ahead for Dowd and more.

San Jose Sharks v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Looking ahead to what the 2022-23 season holds for Nic Dowd... [Peerless]
  • ...and predicting what it holds for newcomer Dylan Strome. [S&S]
  • Turn off your hockey brain this summer? Here’s a primer with one thing to remember about each of the 32 teams heading into this season. [Sportsnet]
  • As the team continues to gather for informal skates, a new face was at Medstar yesterday - and that was new goalie Darcy Kuemper, donning the Caps’ red for the first time. [NBCSW]
  • It’s becoming more and more possible that Carl Hagelin returns to the lineup, which could have implications for the Caps. [WHN]
  • Prospect Dru Krebs is excited to make another appearance at rookie camp later this week. [NoVa Caps]
  • A bunch of former Caps took to the golf course to hit a bucket of... marshmallows? [Caps Outsider]
  • Finally, happy 46th birthday to Jose Theodore!

