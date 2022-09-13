Tuesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Looking ahead to what the 2022-23 season holds for Nic Dowd... [Peerless]
- ...and predicting what it holds for newcomer Dylan Strome. [S&S]
- Turn off your hockey brain this summer? Here’s a primer with one thing to remember about each of the 32 teams heading into this season. [Sportsnet]
- As the team continues to gather for informal skates, a new face was at Medstar yesterday - and that was new goalie Darcy Kuemper, donning the Caps’ red for the first time. [NBCSW]
- It’s becoming more and more possible that Carl Hagelin returns to the lineup, which could have implications for the Caps. [WHN]
- Prospect Dru Krebs is excited to make another appearance at rookie camp later this week. [NoVa Caps]
- A bunch of former Caps took to the golf course to hit a bucket of... marshmallows? [Caps Outsider]
- Finally, happy 46th birthday to Jose Theodore!
