Monday Caps Clips

- The good, the bad, and the ugly of the Washington Capitals’ contract situations. [NoVa Caps]
- Martin Fehervary took an errant high stick to the face during his final training session in Slovakia and required a trip to the dentist for some chipped teeth. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Former Washington Capital Mathieu Perreault, who announced his retirement this weekend, reflects on the decision and his career. [WHN]
- In an interview earlier this week, former Washington coach Bruce Boudreau reflected on how a last-minute flight change saved his life before 9/11. [NoVa Caps]
- Alex Ovechkin brought the rest of his family with him from Russia ahead of this season and they attended this weekend’s Commanders game together, along with Aliaksei Protas and Alex Alexeyev. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Ilya Samsonov, now of the Maple Leafs, appears to have his new equipment setup ready as he took the ice for Toronto for the first time. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 74th birthday to Joe Lundrigan; happy belated 56th birthday to Craig Billington, 60th birthday to Tony Camazzola; and raise a glass to Gord Brooks, who would have been 72 this weekend.
