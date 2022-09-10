Saturday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- On its 40th anniversary, reflecting back on the trade that brought Rod Langway to the District - and helped save the Washington Capitals. [Washington Capitals Brasil, NoVa Caps]
- News and updates from the Caps’ increasingly attended informal skates. [WHN]
- Speaking of those skates, there was a new face on the ice yesterday... guess who’s back? [NBCSW]
It's a #Gr8 day! pic.twitter.com/GiX4RDYEEi— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 9, 2022
- One prospect to keep an eye on this season? Alexander Suzdalev. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 40th birthday to Staffan Kronwall!
