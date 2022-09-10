 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Reflecting back on a trade that saved a franchise... and the man is back.

Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals - Game Four Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • On its 40th anniversary, reflecting back on the trade that brought Rod Langway to the District - and helped save the Washington Capitals. [Washington Capitals Brasil, NoVa Caps]
  • News and updates from the Caps’ increasingly attended informal skates. [WHN]
  • Speaking of those skates, there was a new face on the ice yesterday... guess who’s back? [NBCSW]
  • One prospect to keep an eye on this season? Alexander Suzdalev. [WHN]
  • Finally, happy 40th birthday to Staffan Kronwall!

