Thursday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Washington’s best under 23, a trip down 90’s memory lane, Ovi news and more.

By Alex Ervin
NHL: JAN 18 Jets at Capitals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Check out Corey Pronman’s U23 player/prospect ranking for this year and see where a few Capitals ended up. [Athletic ($)]
  • Take a look back at the 1992-1993 season for the Washington Capitals, which featured quite a bit of transition. [NoVa Caps]
  • Ever wondered what the story was behind Alex Ovechkin’s yellow laces and tinted visor? [WHN]
  • Speaking of Ovechkin, five of his rookie cards fetched quite the total at auction. [RMNB]
  • It’s time to get excited about the NHL 23 video game. [S+S]
  • Get ready for training camp by making sure you’re caught up on this summer’s moves for the Caps. [TWSN]
  • Finally, happy 58th birthday to Brian Bellows and happy 62nd birthday to Alan Haworth!

