Tuesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Updating some Caps’ stats after their offseason improvements, stacking up center depth and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Two Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Breaking down some of the Caps’ kids to keep an eye on in the 2022-23 season. [WHN]
  • Handing out some grades for all 32 teams’ offseason acquisitions... [THW]
  • ...and taking a look at how the Caps’ acquisitions change some things when it comes to GAR. [NoVa Caps]
  • What are the must-see games on the schedule for the upcoming season? [S&S]
  • Where does the Caps’ center depth stand when stacked up against the rest of the league? [TSN]
  • Find out some little-known facts about the Caps’ home at 7th and F. [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 60th birthday to Jim Johnson, and happy 70th to Harvey Bennett!

