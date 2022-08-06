 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Debating the best of the 2021-22 campaign, breaking down the upcoming blueline battle and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Los Angeles Kings v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • What was the best game of last season? The Rink crew debates some possible options. [Rink]
  • The blueline battle could get heated at camp this year, with a number of directions the team could go to fill out its defense corps. [WHN]
  • Key stats to watch for in 2022-23 for young’uns Connor McMichael and Joe Snively. [NoVa Caps]
  • Axel Jonsson-Fjallby could play a larger role for the Caps next season. [THW]
  • New Caps goalie Darcy Kuemper got his day with the Cup yesterday, and spent it bringing joy to others in his home province of Saskatchewan. Mensch. [WHN]
  • The Caps co-hosted the 10th Annual Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament yesterday in Charm City, where a number of local kids got to try out the magical sport. [WBALTV]
  • Finally, happy 28th birthday to Christian Djoos!

Loading comments...