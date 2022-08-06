Saturday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- What was the best game of last season? The Rink crew debates some possible options. [Rink]
- The blueline battle could get heated at camp this year, with a number of directions the team could go to fill out its defense corps. [WHN]
- Key stats to watch for in 2022-23 for young’uns Connor McMichael and Joe Snively. [NoVa Caps]
- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby could play a larger role for the Caps next season. [THW]
- New Caps goalie Darcy Kuemper got his day with the Cup yesterday, and spent it bringing joy to others in his home province of Saskatchewan. Mensch. [WHN]
- The Caps co-hosted the 10th Annual Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament yesterday in Charm City, where a number of local kids got to try out the magical sport. [WBALTV]
- Finally, happy 28th birthday to Christian Djoos!
Loading comments...