Friday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Examining the Caps’ team reset, highlighted by the overhaul of the goaltending tandem earlier this summer. [NHL]
- The Caps’ offseason moves are earning them high marks from people with models to measure such things. [The Athletic ($)]
- After signing his new contract, Alex Ovechkin picked up his chase for 894 with earnest - and here’s where things stand a season into that new deal. [NBCSW]
- Three Caps - two old, one new - who will need to step up in the season ahead. [THW]
- Caps’ prospect Dru Krebs had a challenging season last year in Medicine Hat, but it also gave him opportunities to develop his game. [WHN]
- Looking back at the top 10 seasons in team history. Bet one of them ended with a beautiful, shiny trophy. [S&S]
- Finally, happy 64th birthday to Howard Walker, happy 59th to Mike Siltala, and happy 46th to Jeff Friesen!
Loading comments...