Friday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Offseason grades and the outlook for 2022-23, Ovechkin’s chase for Gretzky and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Examining the Caps’ team reset, highlighted by the overhaul of the goaltending tandem earlier this summer. [NHL]
  • The Caps’ offseason moves are earning them high marks from people with models to measure such things. [The Athletic ($)]
  • After signing his new contract, Alex Ovechkin picked up his chase for 894 with earnest - and here’s where things stand a season into that new deal. [NBCSW]
  • Three Caps - two old, one new - who will need to step up in the season ahead. [THW]
  • Caps’ prospect Dru Krebs had a challenging season last year in Medicine Hat, but it also gave him opportunities to develop his game. [WHN]
  • Looking back at the top 10 seasons in team history. Bet one of them ended with a beautiful, shiny trophy. [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 64th birthday to Howard Walker, happy 59th to Mike Siltala, and happy 46th to Jeff Friesen!

