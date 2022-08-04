 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Olympic musings, prospect updates, evaluating GMBM and the Caps’ best moves and more.

By Alex Ervin
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Rink Team weighs in on NHL players and the Olympics. [Rink]
  • An encouraging update from Washington Capitals’ 2022 first round draft pick: Ivan Miroshnichenko skated yesterday. [WHN]
  • Speaking of prospects, there are two you should keep a close eye on at the 2022 World Juniors. [WHN, RMNB]
  • Brian MacLellan has been the GM of the Caps for eight years, and he certainly has his favorite teams to do business with. [NoVa Caps]
  • Acquiring T.J. Oshie might be one of the best moves the Caps have ever made. [S+S]
  • Hendrix Lapierre, Anthony Mantha, and Zach Fucale are killing it in the Living Sisu Pro summer 3-on-3 hockey league. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • See where the Capitals landed on this contract efficiency ranking, courtesy of Dom Luszczyszyn. [Athletic ($)]

