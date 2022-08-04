Thursday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Rink Team weighs in on NHL players and the Olympics. [Rink]
- An encouraging update from Washington Capitals’ 2022 first round draft pick: Ivan Miroshnichenko skated yesterday. [WHN]
- Speaking of prospects, there are two you should keep a close eye on at the 2022 World Juniors. [WHN, RMNB]
- Brian MacLellan has been the GM of the Caps for eight years, and he certainly has his favorite teams to do business with. [NoVa Caps]
- Acquiring T.J. Oshie might be one of the best moves the Caps have ever made. [S+S]
- Hendrix Lapierre, Anthony Mantha, and Zach Fucale are killing it in the Living Sisu Pro summer 3-on-3 hockey league. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- See where the Capitals landed on this contract efficiency ranking, courtesy of Dom Luszczyszyn. [Athletic ($)]
Loading comments...