Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Talking expansion cities, Hags makes a change and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Washington Capitals v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • We toss around ideas for the next potential expansion city in the latest Offseason Opinion. [Rink]
  • What can the Caps expect from new forward Connor Brown this season? [WHN]
  • Continuing a look back at the 2021-22 Caps’ rookie class with a focus on the blueline. [Peerless]
  • Examining Peter Laviolette’s track record in the third year with a team as he prepares for his third year behind the Caps’ bench. [NoVa Caps]
  • Breaking down all of the Caps’ draft picks and offseason moves from a very busy summer. [Dobber Prospects]
  • Laying down some way-too-early thoughts on this year’s training camp. [S&S]
  • After experiencing a horrific eye injury last spring, Carl Hagelin has made a key change to his visor as he joins teammates for informal skates. [WHN]
  • What’s the typical lifespan of an NHL arena... and when might the Caps be ready for a new barn? [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, thank you, atCapitals, for this lovely reminder that hockey is SOON(ish):

