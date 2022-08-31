Wednesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- We toss around ideas for the next potential expansion city in the latest Offseason Opinion. [Rink]
- What can the Caps expect from new forward Connor Brown this season? [WHN]
- Continuing a look back at the 2021-22 Caps’ rookie class with a focus on the blueline. [Peerless]
- Examining Peter Laviolette’s track record in the third year with a team as he prepares for his third year behind the Caps’ bench. [NoVa Caps]
- Breaking down all of the Caps’ draft picks and offseason moves from a very busy summer. [Dobber Prospects]
- Laying down some way-too-early thoughts on this year’s training camp. [S&S]
- After experiencing a horrific eye injury last spring, Carl Hagelin has made a key change to his visor as he joins teammates for informal skates. [WHN]
- What’s the typical lifespan of an NHL arena... and when might the Caps be ready for a new barn? [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, thank you, atCapitals, for this lovely reminder that hockey is SOON(ish):
hockey serotonin levels pic.twitter.com/PTLwWNmCeb— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) August 30, 2022
