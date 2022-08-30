 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Rookie and Training Camp dates are released, making some bold predictions for the season ahead and more.

By Becca H
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Let the countdown begin: the Caps have released the official start dates for this year’s Rookie Camp and Training Camp. It’s close, y’all. [Caps]
  • At a recent Nationals event, Caps’ video coordinator Emily Engel-Natzke broke down the responsibilities of her new gig. [NBCSW]
  • Reflections on the Caps’ rookie class of 2021-22. [Peerless (Part 1, Part 2)]
  • Which NHL coaches are on the hot seat heading into this season... and is Peter Laviolette one of them? [NoVa Caps]
  • Bold predictions for every NHL team in the 2022-23 season. [THW]
  • Looking ahead to some potential problems facing the Caps on the blueline after this season. [Puck Prose]
  • Finally, happy 36th birthday to Justin Peters!

