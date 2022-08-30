Tuesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Let the countdown begin: the Caps have released the official start dates for this year’s Rookie Camp and Training Camp. It’s close, y’all. [Caps]
- At a recent Nationals event, Caps’ video coordinator Emily Engel-Natzke broke down the responsibilities of her new gig. [NBCSW]
- Reflections on the Caps’ rookie class of 2021-22. [Peerless (Part 1, Part 2)]
- Which NHL coaches are on the hot seat heading into this season... and is Peter Laviolette one of them? [NoVa Caps]
- Bold predictions for every NHL team in the 2022-23 season. [THW]
- Looking ahead to some potential problems facing the Caps on the blueline after this season. [Puck Prose]
- Finally, happy 36th birthday to Justin Peters!
