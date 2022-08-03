 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Exploring lineup options for MJ90, predicting TW43’s next contract and more.

By Becca H
/ new
NHL: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Arguably the biggest change the Caps made this offseason was in net - so just how much did they boost their goaltending with their two new signings? [NBCSW]
  • Tom Wilson has two years until he could potentially be an unrestricted free agent. What might his next contract look like? [NoVa Caps]
  • And since we’re asking questions, where does Marcus Johansson fit into the Caps lineup next season? [WHN]
  • Breaking down the offseason for the Caps. [THN]
  • The Caps will be just fine without Nicklas Backstrom. (Some of us fans, however......) [THW]
  • Finally, happy 54th birthday to Bobby Babcock!

