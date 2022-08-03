Wednesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Arguably the biggest change the Caps made this offseason was in net - so just how much did they boost their goaltending with their two new signings? [NBCSW]
- Tom Wilson has two years until he could potentially be an unrestricted free agent. What might his next contract look like? [NoVa Caps]
- And since we’re asking questions, where does Marcus Johansson fit into the Caps lineup next season? [WHN]
- Breaking down the offseason for the Caps. [THN]
- The Caps will be just fine without Nicklas Backstrom. (Some of us fans, however......) [THW]
- Finally, happy 54th birthday to Bobby Babcock!
