Monday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Predictions for a couple of Caps’ stars, ranking the NHL’s best defensemen and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Boston Bruins - Game Four Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • It’s fun to embrace the hatred, but sometimes sharing love is also good - so we shared our fave non-Caps with the world. [Rink]
  • Early predictions for what the 2022-23 season could hold for the Caps’ captain... [S&S]
  • ...and for John Carlson. [S&S]
  • Speaking of Carlson, the longtime Caps’ defenseman continues to be one of the NHL’s elite blueliners. [NHL]
  • Breaking down the performance of 2022 draftee Ludwig Persson at this weekend’s Four Nations Tournament. [NoVa Caps]
  • Can the Caps actually make the playoffs this season? [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 62nd birthday to Tim Tookey, and happy 41st to the infamous Martin Erat!

