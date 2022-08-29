Monday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- It’s fun to embrace the hatred, but sometimes sharing love is also good - so we shared our fave non-Caps with the world. [Rink]
- Early predictions for what the 2022-23 season could hold for the Caps’ captain... [S&S]
- ...and for John Carlson. [S&S]
- Speaking of Carlson, the longtime Caps’ defenseman continues to be one of the NHL’s elite blueliners. [NHL]
- Breaking down the performance of 2022 draftee Ludwig Persson at this weekend’s Four Nations Tournament. [NoVa Caps]
- Can the Caps actually make the playoffs this season? [S&S]
- Finally, happy 62nd birthday to Tim Tookey, and happy 41st to the infamous Martin Erat!
