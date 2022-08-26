 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: this summer’s winners and losers, notes on a few prospects, salary cap management and more.

  • Forward Shane Gersich signed a one-year AHL contract with the Hershey Bears yesterday. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Take a look at three players the Washington Capitals may have just missed out on over the years. [WHN]
  • Who are the winners and losers of the 2022 offseason? [NoVa Caps]
  • Salary cap management is always tricky, but the Capitals seem to be in a good spot heading into this season. [THW]
  • The California road trip kicks off a busy March for the Caps this season. [S+S]
  • Capitals’ prospect Bogdan Trineyev is riding quite the hot streak as the KHL preseason comes to a close. [NoVa Caps]
  • 2024’s World Cup of Hockey may not feature a Russian team, according to NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. [WHN]
  • Many incredible players have worn a Caps’ sweater over the years, but here are 25 of the best. [S+S]
  • TJ Oshie and Dmitry Orlov are the latest Caps to return to DC ahead of the preseason. [RMNB]
  • New Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky spoke with the media yesterday about his hope for more responsibility in Seattle. [WHN]

