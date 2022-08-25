Thursday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- The 2022-2023 season might be the most important one yet for Evgeny Kuznetsov. [NoVa Caps]
- Monumental Sports and Entertainment’s decision to acquire full ownership of NBC Sports Washington is an excellent one. [S+S]
- Martin Fehervary is currently representing the Washington Capitals on the NHL/NHLPA’s media tour in Paris, France. [NoVa Caps]
- In a recent Q&A with Tarik El-Bashir, Garnet Hathaway discussed how he has continued to improve his game, free agency, teammate Carl Hagelin and more. [Athletic ($)]
- The NHL does not anticipate any issues with Russian players obtaining work visas for the upcoming season. [NoVa Caps]
- A leak from Fanatics might have revealed the Capitals’ reverse retro design for this season. [WHN, RMNB, S+S]
- Continue the deep dive into the Capitals’ schedule with a close look at the February calendar. [S+S]
- NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said yesterday that he anticipates the NHL salary cap to rise “significantly” after the 2023-2024 season. [NoVa Caps]
- Daly also said that the World Cup of Hockey is on schedule to return in 2024. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- NHL 23 officially revealed their cover athletes yesterday: Duck’s phenom Trevor Zegras and Canadian forward Sarah Nurse. [ESPN, WHN, RMNB]
- Finally, happy 61st birthday to Dave Tippett!
