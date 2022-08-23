Tuesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- What are the expectations for Darcy Kuemper during his first season with the Washington Capitals? [NoVa Caps]
- Should the Capitals explore a Subban on a Chara-like deal for more defensive depth on the right side? [WHN]
- The Flames have had quite the offseason — it could be a blueprint for the Caps when a post-Ovechkin era rebuild comes around. [NoVa Caps]
- Anthony Mantha’s wish for fellow Quebec native Hendrix Lapierre? A permanent roster spot. [WHN]
- Alex Ovechkin can break Wayne Gretzky’s record by 2026, and here’s how. [NoVa Caps]
- If the Capitals were looking to sign an undrafted free agent, Pano Fimis could be their guy. [S+S]
- Dmitry Orlov hopped on a podcast to discuss Washington’s overhaul in net and how he thinks Ilya Samsonov will fare in Toronto. [WHN]
- Yesterday saw a deep dive into the Caps’ November schedule, and today brings the same for December. [S+S]
- If you, like us, are craving any and all hockey content, here are three books that might tide you over until next month. [S+S]
- Finally, wishing a big happy birthday to Carl Hagelin, who turns 34 today!
