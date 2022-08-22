Monday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- In an exclusive interview with SportExpressen, Nicklas Backstrom opened up about the pain his hip was causing him and how much better he feels after surgery. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Washington Capitals prospect Oskar Magnusson won bronze with Team Sweden at the IIJF World Juniors this weekend — see how he fared throughout the tournament. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- Alex Ovechkin was on the ice with Washington prospect Bogdan Trineyev for Dynamo Moscow’s fan event this weekend. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Speaking of the Great 8, see where he landed on NHL Network’s list of the top 20 wingers in the league. [NHL]
- Alexander Suzdalev, the Caps’ third round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has signed with the Regina Pats of the WHL. [NoVa Caps]
- While we wait for the season to start, make sure you know everything you need to know about the Capitals’ November schedule. [S+S]
- Caps’ prospect Martin Hugo Has joined former Caps Vitek Vanecek and Jakub Vrana on the ice in their native Czechia to celebrate HC Letci Letnany’s 20th anniversary. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- If you’re in need of a hockey fix, how about some hockey movies? [S+S]
- Finally, happy 58th birthday to Dean Evason!
