Saturday Caps Clips

- In our latest Offseason Opinion, we round up some thoughts on who was the greatest Cap before the gr8est Cap. [Rink]
- Carl Hagelin was one of a handful of current and former Caps skating out at Medstar yesterday, which is great news for him - but could complicate things for the Caps. [WHN]
- The Metropolitan Division has been very busy this summer. Here are the best and worst moves they’ve made so far. [NoVa Caps]
- Taking a look at three Caps poised to have a breakout season in 2022-23. [S&S]
- Caps’ prospect, 2022 draftee Alexander Suzdalev, has signed with the Regina Pats of the WHL. [Regina Leader-Post]
- Breaking down the first month of the season for the Caps. [S&S]
- Finally, happy 59th birthday to Shawn Cronin!
