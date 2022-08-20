 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Good news for Hagelin could mean tough decisions for the Caps, a 2022 draft pick has a new WHL deal and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • In our latest Offseason Opinion, we round up some thoughts on who was the greatest Cap before the gr8est Cap. [Rink]
  • Carl Hagelin was one of a handful of current and former Caps skating out at Medstar yesterday, which is great news for him - but could complicate things for the Caps. [WHN]
  • The Metropolitan Division has been very busy this summer. Here are the best and worst moves they’ve made so far. [NoVa Caps]
  • Taking a look at three Caps poised to have a breakout season in 2022-23. [S&S]
  • Caps’ prospect, 2022 draftee Alexander Suzdalev, has signed with the Regina Pats of the WHL. [Regina Leader-Post]
  • Breaking down the first month of the season for the Caps. [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 59th birthday to Shawn Cronin!

