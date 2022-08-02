 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Mac gives a Hags update, ranking teams by offseason moves and left-wing depth, and more.

By Becca H
Arizona Coyotes v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • After a lot of uncertainty, the Caps should have a lot more information on Carl Hagelin’s and his future in the next few weeks. [WHN]
  • Now that the draft is over and free agency well underway, here’s a look at how the Caps’ depth stacks up on the blueline. [NoVa Caps]
  • Speaking of depth, where do the Caps’ left wingers match up to the rest of the league? [TSN]
  • The Caps were smart to sign Dylan Strome. [S&S]
  • Handing out some rankings of power based on the 32 teams’ overall offseason moves. [The Score]
  • Tracing the long, storied history of the Capitals’ logo. [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 61st birthday to Torrie Robertson!

