Friday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Reflecting on a Kadri deal not made, looking ahead to deals in the Caps’ future and more.

By Becca H
NHL: OCT 19 Avalanche at Capitals Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • What should the Caps do with the players heading into contract years? [NoVa Caps]
  • While some rumors paired the Caps and Nazem Kadri together earlier this summer, the team ultimately opted to go a different route. Here’s why that was a smart move. [WHN]
  • In other free agent news... could P.K. Subban be a good fit in DC? [THN]
  • Get a peek at what the rest of the Metropolitan Division has been up to during a very busy offseason. [NBCSW]
  • Mark your calendars - here are three must-see games in the upcoming season. [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 57th birthday to David Jensen!

