Friday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- What should the Caps do with the players heading into contract years? [NoVa Caps]
- While some rumors paired the Caps and Nazem Kadri together earlier this summer, the team ultimately opted to go a different route. Here’s why that was a smart move. [WHN]
- In other free agent news... could P.K. Subban be a good fit in DC? [THN]
- Get a peek at what the rest of the Metropolitan Division has been up to during a very busy offseason. [NBCSW]
- Mark your calendars - here are three must-see games in the upcoming season. [S&S]
- Finally, happy 57th birthday to David Jensen!
Loading comments...